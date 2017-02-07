Fitness center operator hosting Saturday job fair in Folsom, aims to fill 350 positions

Life Time Fitness Inc., the Minnesota-based company that operates fitness megacenters nationwide, will host a job fair Saturday to start filling hundreds of jobs at its Folsom facility, expected to open this spring.
The company said it anticipates employing more than 350 at its 300,000-square-foot Folsom Life Time Athletic facility at 110 Serpa Way. It will be Life Time’s second Northern California center, having opened the first in Roseville 2015.
The job fair will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Regus Iron Point Center at 1024 Iron Point Road, at the intersection of Iron Point and Black Diamond roads along Highway 50, in Folsom.
Life Time is looking to fill jobs for the soon-to-open facility’s café, kids activities program, member services, aquatics, group fitness, operations and personal training teams.
Prospective applicants should bring several copies of their résumés and “dress professionally.”
More information about current job openings, see https://jobs.lifetimefitness.com or call 800-430-5433. The company’s general website is liftimefitness.com.
Life Time currently operates 122 fitness centers in 26 states.
