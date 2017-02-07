8° Fahrenheit Ice Cream comes to Sacramento

8° Fahrenheit Ice Cream, a chain specializing in “rolled” ice cream with an international flair, on Monday had a soft opening for its new site in Sacramento.
The local shop is at 4400 Freeport Blvd., Suite 150.
The shop features rolled Thailand Thai fried ice cream. Teas also are offered.
The chain’s name is derived from ice cream slurry that needs a temperature of 8 degrees Fahrenheit to freeze.
8° Fahrenheit’s website lists three ice cream shops in Georgia and one in Texas. A shop in Houston is listed as “coming soon.”
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments