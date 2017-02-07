Elk Grove outlet mall signs on national tenants

Elk Grove’s long awaited outlet mall could be in line for some big name tenants.
Nike, Forever 21, American Eagle Outfitters, Victoria’s Secret and Express plan to open stores at the outlet center off Highway 99, according to a leasing brochure from the Cushman & Wakefield commercial real estate brokerage firm. Other stores on the list for the 440,000-square-foot center include fast fashion brand H&M, Guess and Columbia.
The brochure calls the Outlet Collection at Elk Grove, “the single entertainment and dining destination for couples and families in one of the fastest growing communities in the country.”
Mall developer Howard Hughes Corp. declined to comment on its leasing plans or to provide a time line for construction.
“As we make progress on securing tenants and moving forward with development, we continue to receive positive feedback and enthusiasm from the retail community regarding the casino resort and are optimistic that it will continue to generate additional interest,” the company said in a written statement.
At the south end of Elk Grove, the outlet mall will be part of a larger parcel that also includes a proposed Indian casino. Hughes is hoping to sell 36 acres to the Wilton Rancheria tribe. While the city of Elk Grove amended its development agreement to let Hughes sell the parcel to the tribe, an anti-casino group gathered enough signatures to force a referendum that could overturn the decision.
The Elk Grove City Council is expected to meet Wednesday night, where the panel will either repeal the amendment with Hughes or put the issue before voters.
The land must be taken “into trust” for the tribe by the U.S. Interior Department before the tribe and its casino partner, Boyd Gaming of Las Vegas, could formally acquire the land. As long as the Interior Department hasn’t officially taken the land into trust, legal experts say the referendum could block the casino.
Elk Grove spokeswoman Kristyn Nelson said Tuesday that federal officials have suggested that the referendum wouldn’t necessarily stop the land from being taken into trust.
“The city council does not have the authority to make that determination,” she said.
Hughes has emphasized that the casino would help drive traffic to the outlet mall.
Richard Chang: 916-321-1018, @RichardYChang
