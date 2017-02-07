Malloy to unveil budget plan amid another deficit

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance Pause

5:21 Officer Martin and Chief Fitzgerald meeting audio

2:03 Get ready for the return of Pliny the Younger

0:47 Flooding and high river flows along the American River Parkway

1:40 Eric Holder makes first visit to California Capitol as outside counsel

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

0:36 Watch horse roundup in the rain near Sacramento freeway

0:24 Tree trimmer dies after limb snaps

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money