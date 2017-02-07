Business & Real Estate

February 7, 2017 9:30 PM

Malloy to unveil budget plan amid another deficit

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is set to announce a new state budget plan that would shift some education funding from wealthy to needy communities while making cities and towns pay more than $400 million a year in teacher pension costs that previously were shouldered by the state.

The Democratic governor is scheduled to unveil his two-year proposal Wednesday in a speech before the legislature.

The budget plan comes as the state faces a deficit of up to $1.7 billion for the year that begins July 1. The state's main spending account is about $18 billion a year.

Malloy is calling for eliminating the $200 property tax credit for state income tax returns and making cities and towns pay a third of the $1.2 billion annual cost of teacher pensions.

Related content

Business & Real Estate

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Hot Property:Take a walk through houses of Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, Mandy Moore

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos