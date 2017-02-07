Children's Advocacy Project adapts amid funding shifts

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance Pause

0:24 Tree trimmer dies after limb snaps

1:40 Eric Holder makes first visit to California Capitol as outside counsel

5:21 Officer Martin and Chief Fitzgerald meeting audio

1:47 Deadly bacteria and fungus found in cannabis samples from Northern California

0:47 Flooding and high river flows along the American River Parkway

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back"