Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capitol Hill

Congressional Democrats are under intense pressure from liberal voters to oppose President Donald Trump at every turn.
It's a dynamic that will color nearly every debate on Capitol Hill this year and complicate prospects for action on all issues.
It's sure to be a topic of debate as House Democrats gather for a policy retreat in Baltimore on Wednesday. The 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election in states Trump won are under extreme pressure. They must balance demands from their base to stand up to Trump with the need to appeal to independent and swing voters statewide.
If these Democrats mishandle the moment, Republicans could potentially win a filibuster-proof 60-vote Senate majority in next year's elections.
