February 8, 2017 2:24 AM

Pope repeats 'bridges not walls' after Trump travel ban

The Associated Press
VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis has repeated his appeal for people to build bridges of understanding instead of walls in his first, albeit indirect, comments since the Trump administration tried to impose a travel ban on people from seven mostly Muslim countries.

Francis made the comments during his weekly Wednesday catechism lesson, dedicated to the general Christian precepts of hope and forgiveness in forging peace.

He said: "In the social and civil context as well, I appeal not to create walls but to build bridges. To not respond to evil with evil. To defeat evil with good, the offense with forgiveness. A Christian would never say 'you will pay for that.' Never. That is not a Christian gesture. An offense you overcome with forgiveness. To live in peace with everyone."

