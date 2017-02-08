Business & Real Estate

February 8, 2017 5:23 AM

Assessor considering options to ease pain of valuation hikes

The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb.

The Douglas County assessor says she's considering options to ease the costly pain of big jumps in property valuations for taxes.

The Omaha World-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2k2vfsc ) that Assessor Diane Battiato (bau-tee-AH'-toh) told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday that two of the board's ideas wouldn't work.

She says a suggested 3 percent cap on the 2017 valuation increases wouldn't meet the state requirement that valuations must be set at 92 to 100 percent of market value. And rolling 2017 valuations back to 2016 levels would put the county overall at less than 89 percent of market value.

Battiato says the other options she's considering still would mean significant property tax increases for many owners.

Related content

Business & Real Estate

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Hot Property:Take a walk through houses of Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, Mandy Moore

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos