Markets Right Now: Stocks edge lower in early trading

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban Pause

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

0:24 Tree trimmer dies after limb snaps

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

1:40 Eric Holder makes first visit to California Capitol as outside counsel

0:41 Caltrans tries to get wrong way freeway drivers to turn around

0:43 "Get it while it's there": Consumers urged to sign up under Covered California's enrollment extension

1:47 Deadly bacteria and fungus found in cannabis samples from Northern California

0:39 Rescued dog Chunk adopted by Sacramento firefighter