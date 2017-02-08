Business & Real Estate

February 8, 2017

Judge orders 5-Hour Energy to pay $4.3 million

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

A King County judge has ordered the makers of 5-Hour Energy to pay nearly $4.3 million in penalties and attorneys' fees for violating the Washington state Consumer Protection Act.

A judge ruled Tuesday that the companies' advertising was deceptive.

The companies claimed the energy shots were superior to coffee and said doctors recommend them. They also said their decaffeinated formula provides energy, alertness and focus that would last hours.

The judge ordered Living Essentials LLC and Innovation Ventures LLC to pay nearly $2.2 million in civil penalties and an additional $2.1 million in legal fees.

The company's communications director, Melissa Skabich, said they will appeal.

Skabich says unlike the two other courts that found in the company's favor, the King County court did not follow the law.

