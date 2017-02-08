Pride Industries expands local operations into Lincoln, adding dozens of jobs

Pride Industries, the Roseville nonprofit that provides jobs for people with disabilities, said Wednesday that it will expand local operations into 175,000 square feet of warehouse space in Lincoln.
The move into the existing facility at 3015 Venture Drive – just east of Highway 65 and Lincoln Regional Airport – will be done in two phases. Pride said it is moving into 75,000 square feet of space, bringing 35 to 40 jobs to Lincoln.
Pride spokeswoman Jillian Beilby said the move into the second phase of about 100,000 square feet of space is expected to be complete within a year, and will include 150 full- and part-time jobs.
“The expansion will enable Pride to better support our manufacturing, contract packaging and fulfillment customers, and provide additional capacity for new opportunities,” said Tony Lopez, Pride’s vice president of operations.
Pride offers an array of supply chain solutions, logistics management and manufacturing services to multiple industries and markets. It produces numerous products, everything from electronics equipment to environmentally friendly cleaning products.
Pride operates in 14 states and Washington, D.C., employing more than 5,600.
More information can be seen at prideindustries.com.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments