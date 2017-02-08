Oil tax bill causes dustup in Alaska House

1:09 Sneak preview of luxury K Street apartments Pause

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

1:09 Oroville Dam spillway: 'It's not supposed to do that'

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

1:40 Eric Holder makes first visit to California Capitol as outside counsel

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second

0:24 Tree trimmer dies after limb snaps

0:46 California Assembly debates Secure Choice bill in August 2012

0:58 Caught on camera: Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers