February 9, 2017 6:56 AM

Appeals Court considers I-77 toll lane challenge

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

An appeals court in Raleigh is considering the challenge to adding toll lanes to Interstate 77 north of Charlotte.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals is considering the effort of a group opposed to the toll lanes which prefers that additional regular traffic lanes be built.

A judge in Charlotte last year rejected the challenge by the group Widen I-77. Wednesday's arguments came in the group's appeal of the rejection.

Widen I-77 attorney Matt Arnold says the group thinks North Carolina lawmakers were wrong to allow a private company to build the toll lanes. Arnold also says the company should not have sole authority to set the rates if the lanes are allowed.

North Carolina Transportation Department officials say the toll lanes will reduce travel time from Mooresville to Charlotte.

