Postal Service says it lost $200 million over holiday season

1:09 Oroville Dam spillway: 'It's not supposed to do that' Pause

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:57 Kings coach Dave Joerger on Isaiah Thomas' game

1:40 Eric Holder makes first visit to California Capitol as outside counsel

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

1:11 President Obama mentors Steph Curry

1:47 Deadly bacteria and fungus found in cannabis samples from Northern California

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second

0:46 California Assembly debates Secure Choice bill in August 2012