Pentagon says US, Chinese air encounter unintentional

0:37 Scene from freight train derailment in Elk Grove that sent cars into river Pause

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases

0:50 Improving conditions mean critical measures might be avoided at Oroville Dam

0:29 American River floods Campus Commons golf course

2:14 Ramping up water releases at Oroville

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second

1:48 Oroville Dam spillway endangers baby salmon

1:14 UC Davis law student helps free people detained in San Francisco's airport after Trump refugee executive order