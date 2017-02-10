Judge dismisses lawsuit by fired Minot attorney

A federal judge has dismissed a former Minot city attorney's claim of wrongful job termination.
The Minot Daily News (http://bit.ly/2lwePJR ) reports Colleen Auer alleges her 2015 firing was in retaliation for a whistleblower complaint. But the court ruled in favor of the city saying Auer's allegations of gender-based discrimination and retaliation lacked evidence.
Auer alleges she was terminated from her job for reporting sex-based harassment by then-acting city manager Cindy Hemphill. Auer argues Hemphill contrasted her work style, communication skills and demeanor with her male predecessor as well as traditional gender stereotypes. She claims the city violated state law by firing her in retaliation for her complaining about the harassment to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Auer says she plans to file for reconsideration.
