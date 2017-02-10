The Latest: Boulder County keeps drilling moratorium

0:37 Scene from freight train derailment in Elk Grove that sent cars into river Pause

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

2:29 49ers GM John Lynch speaks at presser

1:02 Union Pacific train derails into water south of Elk Grove

2:14 Ramping up water releases at Oroville

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second

1:48 Oroville Dam spillway endangers baby salmon

0:29 American River floods Campus Commons golf course