Business & Real Estate
Walk through Sacramento's most expensive home on market at $5.5 million
A house designed by the same architect as Bill Gates’ home and Seattle City Hall, Peter Bohlin, is on sale in Sacramento for $5.5 million dollars. The house, at 680 Laurel Drive, is currently the most expensive house on the market in the city: a 12,800 square foot building with five bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms and a full guesthouse. Video was provided by Nick Sadek | NRS Luxury Estates via YouTubeVideo courtesy Nick Sadek | NRS Luxury Estates