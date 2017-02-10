Walk through Sacramento's most expensive home on market at $5.5 million

A house designed by the same architect as Bill Gates’ home and Seattle City Hall, Peter Bohlin, is on sale in Sacramento for $5.5 million dollars. The house, at 680 Laurel Drive, is currently the most expensive house on the market in the city: a 12,800 square foot building with five bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms and a full guesthouse. Video was provided by Nick Sadek | NRS Luxury Estates via YouTube
Video courtesy Nick Sadek | NRS Luxury Estates

Business & Real Estate

Early risers wait in line for McDonald's special sauce giveaway in Fair Oaks

To get you to come into McDonald's and buy new versions of its Big Mac, the chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home. The move is to celebrate the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich. Here's what was happening at the McDonald’s restaurant at 2320 Fair Oaks Blvd., where 100 bottles were there for the taking.

Editor's Choice Videos