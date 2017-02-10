Pride Industries to open first phase of Lincoln warehouse on Wednesday

Pride Industries, the Roseville nonprofit that provides jobs for people with disabilities, will formally open the first phase of a new Lincoln warehouse on Wednesday.
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are set for 4 p.m. at 3015 Venture Drive, just east of Highway 65 and Lincoln Regional Airport.
Pride announced last week that it will move into the existing warehouse in two phases, the first encompassing 75,000 square feet and bringing 35 to 40 jobs to Lincoln. Over the next year, Pride will transition into the second phase of about 100,000 square feet of space, with an anticipated 150 full- and part-time jobs.
“We look forward to partnering with Lincoln to create job opportunities, specifically for individuals with disabilities,” said Vic Wursten, Pride’s senior vice president of rehabilitation services.
Pride offers an array of supply chain solutions, logistics management and manufacturing services to multiple industries and markets. It operates in 14 states and Washington, D.C., employing more than 5,600.
More information: prideindustries.com.
ALSO
- Crepes & Burgers, 8000 Auburn Blvd., Citrus Heights: Opened Jan. 30. Business partners Martin Garcia and Jose Garcia formerly operated Crepe Escape in East Sacramento. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- PetSmart, 11805 Willow Creek Drive, Auburn: Opened Feb. 4 with 15,000 square feet of space, including a pet-grooming salon.
- Ruhstaller Shop, 800 Business Park Drive, Dixon: The Sacramento brewers of Ruhstaller Beer opened the new Dixon taproom on Feb. 2.
- Capitol Books & Gifts Store, 1301 10th St., in the basement of the Capitol Building, Sacramento: Reopened Feb. 3 following renovation and upgrades. Overseen by the Developmental Disabilities Service Organization, the store features specialty souvenirs and books and is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
- 8° Fahrenheit Ice Cream, 4400 Freeport Blvd., Suite 150, Sacramento: Soft opening on Feb. 6, specializing in rolled Thai ice cream.
- Whole Foods Market, 500 First St., Davis: The store will close today following an unexpected announcement last week by the Austin, Texas-based company.
Open & Shuttered, a rundown of recently opened and closed businesses in the Sacramento area, will appear periodically in The Bee’s Sunday Business section.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments