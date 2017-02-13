Chinese auto sales weaken in January as sales tax rises

1:08 Lake Oroville eyes new storms expected to arrive Thursday Pause

0:37 Scene from freight train derailment in Elk Grove that sent cars into river

1:47 Suspect shot multiple times after pulling gun on police in North Sacramento

3:41 Watch California National Guard chopper crew rescue man, 81, from Plumas County flood waters

0:32 Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest

1:20 Witness stunned by sudden outbreak of violence at state Capitol

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

0:58 Watch: Drone flies over auxiliary spillway at Lake Oroville

2:15 Watch the preparation before using helicopters to drop bags of rock into hole at Oroville Dam