Blue Apron chooses Fairfield for West Coast hub, about 1,000 jobs envisioned

New York-based Blue Apron, the New York-based fresh ingredients/meal delivery service, has chosen Fairfield as the site for a West Coast packaging and fulfillment hub, which the Solano County city says could ultimately create more than 1,000 jobs.
The city said the company has leased 430,000 square feet of space at the Gateway 80 Business Park in a facility now under construction on Cordelia Road.
The facility, which is expected to open in 2018, will include machinery and systems to mass produce meal kits to be shipped to locales along the West Coast.
The sprawling facility also could be a bonanza for regional produce growers and other food suppliers.
“We are thrilled to be a part of the strong economic development happening in the Fairfield region. Our new fulfillment center will enable us to continue to scale our operations efficiently to meet the needs of our network of customers across the U.S.,” Pablo Cussatti, a senior vice president for Blue Apron said in a statement.
Fairfield Mayor Harry Price said “Blue Apron will bring another welcomed economic boost for jobs in our community.”
Fairfield officials said city staff has been working with Blue Apron on the move for more than a year.
Started in 2012, Blue Apron now ships about 8 million meals a month. The company, which touts its efforts to negate food waste, said it saved 2.8 million pounds of food in 2016 alone.
Blue Apron’s efforts on the East Coast will be enhanced by the construction of a 495,000-square-foot facility in Linden, N.J. Officials said that facility could ultimately provide more than 2,000 jobs.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments