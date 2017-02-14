Bay Area startup will deliver craft beers to Sacramento doorsteps

A Bay Area startup will begin offering its craft beer delivery service Thursday in Sacramento.
Albany-based Hopsy, started in January 2016, has been delivering craft brews to more than 10,000 customers in the Bay Area, primarily to Oakland, Berkeley and most of San Francisco.
“We are ready to scale our operations and make our service available throughout California with the same level of quality and freshness,” Sebastien Tron, Hopsy’s cofounder and CEO, said this week.
Hopsy’s prime new markets launching Thursday include Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Diego.
Hopsy partners with local microbreweries and delivers fresh craft beer to the doorsteps of homes through an online ordering process. The company touts access to small beer batches typically available only on tap at brick-and-mortar breweries.
Cold beer is picked up from the brewery and delivered in 32-ounce glass growlers and in TORPs, a two-liter container designed to be tapped in a product called the “Sub,” a draft home tap appliance manufactured by German manufacturer Krups.
Hopsy makes the Sub available for sale on its website – hopsy.beer – starting at a current discounted price of $149. More expensive Sub offers with extras are offered.
For now, Hopsy offers a rotation of more than 40 beers from about 20 Bay Area breweries.
Tron said that might change in the future: “We are adding San Diego breweries next month. Sacramento breweries are on the road map, but I don’t have a specific time frame yet.”
Also, a customer in Sacramento will pay a $9.99 shipping fee for beer delivery. Deliveries outside the Bay Area can be made within three to seven days, depending on customers’ locations in California. Most major credit cards are accepted, and recipients must be 21 or older.
Hopsy said its delivery personnel will ask recipients for identification, which must be a government-issued ID or valid driver’s license. College IDs are not accepted, and Hopsy’s website notes: “If you appear to be intoxicated when we show up, we have the right to refuse delivery, you must be sober.”
Hopsy also delivers to businesses.
Joining the Hopsy “club” entitles customers to discounts and specialized services. Besides the website, mobile orders can be placed on the Hopsy iOS or Android app.
Tron, who said the company was started following graduation from UC Berkeley, said Hopsy ultimately wants to expand the service into other states.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments