Boeing workers maintain South's anti-unionization history

0:42 Racing to secure Lake Oroville spillway before a storm arrives Pause

0:44 Official: Crews work to solidify Oroville Dam area

0:50 Oroville residents return home after evacution order lifted

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

3:58 Boulders, concrete flown in to strengthen damaged Oroville spillway

0:25 Meanwhile, at Shasta Dam... maximum water releases, storage at 95% and storms on the way

3:41 Watch California National Guard chopper crew rescue man, 81, from Plumas County flood waters

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Lake Oroville

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California