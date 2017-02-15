PepsiCo beats 4Q profit forecasts

0:50 Oroville residents return home after evacution order lifted Pause

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Lake Oroville

0:37 American Red Cross operates shelter at Cal Expo

0:53 Workers take to air to prep electrical towers near Oroville Dam as emergency spillway is activated

1:03 Pine Flat Dam stands steady on the full Kings River

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

2:11 Winter driving tips to navigate Sierra roadways

0:25 Sacramento River at flood stage in Glenn County

0:47 Flooding and high river flows along the American River Parkway