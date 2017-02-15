Markets Right Now: Stocks set new highs, bond yields climb

0:44 Official: Crews work to solidify Oroville Dam area Pause

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

0:25 Meanwhile, at Shasta Dam... maximum water releases, storage at 95% and storms on the way

3:58 Boulders, concrete flown in to strengthen damaged Oroville spillway

1:35 Crews working to patch a leaky levee at Tyler Island

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Lake Oroville

0:22 Massive rock comes down hill as work on Highway 50 mudslides continues

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:22 Sacramento area flooding through the years: 1862-2017