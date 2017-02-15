The Latest: Rauner wants property-tax freeze in Illinois

0:44 Official: Crews work to solidify Oroville Dam area Pause

0:25 Meanwhile, at Shasta Dam... maximum water releases, storage at 95% and storms on the way

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Lake Oroville

0:45 See it here: Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:22 Massive rock comes down hill as work on Highway 50 mudslides continues

1:04 Crowd waits for Sacramento flood relief gates to open

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right