The Latest: Rauner wants property-tax freeze in Illinois

The Latest on Gov. Bruce Rauner's budget address (all times local):
12 p.m.
Gov. Bruce Rauner will reject an increased sales tax on food and medicine and demand a permanent property-tax freeze in his third budget announcement.
The Republican also wants lawmakers to cap spending to force frugal state spending. The Associated Press obtained in advance excerpts of the speech scheduled for noon Wednesday.
The first-term governor will offer a glimpse of the type of tax increases he'll accept. For weeks he's said he did not want to interfere with negotiations in the Senate to try to break a nearly two-year logjam that has left the state without an annual spending plan.
The Senate plan includes a 4.99 percent income tax increase and a two-year freeze on local property taxes. Rauner says he'll reject an income-tax hike unless the property-tax freeze is permanent.
4 a.m.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner will propose a third annual budget that is likely to be shelved by the Legislature like his first two.
Rauner addresses a joint session of the Legislature on Wednesday. He will outline budget priorities for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
There has been no state budget since July 2015. The Republican has bickered with Democrats in the Legislature over increasing taxes and cutting spending.
The state is on track to build up a $5 billion deficit by the end of the fiscal year on June 30. It has $11 billion in overdue bills and pension-program shortfalls totally $130 billion.
The Senate has been working on a plan that increases revenue and addresses some Rauner priorities.
