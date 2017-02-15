Louie’s restaurant closing after 28-year run in Oak Park

0:42 Racing to secure Lake Oroville spillway before a storm arrives Pause

0:44 Official: Crews work to solidify Oroville Dam area

0:25 Meanwhile, at Shasta Dam... maximum water releases, storage at 95% and storms on the way

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Lake Oroville

0:22 Massive rock comes down hill as work on Highway 50 mudslides continues

1:22 Sacramento area flooding through the years: 1862-2017

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

0:50 Oroville residents return home after evacution order lifted