Veteran Elk Grove ag leader is new executive director of Central Valley Farmland Trust

0:42 Racing to secure Lake Oroville spillway before a storm arrives Pause

0:44 Official: Crews work to solidify Oroville Dam area

1:43 Yolo prosecutor announces arrest of Davis woman in hate crime targeting Islamic Center

0:25 Meanwhile, at Shasta Dam... maximum water releases, storage at 95% and storms on the way

0:27 CHP comes across kangaroos, zebras and other animals abandoned during the Oroville Dam evacuation

1:35 Crews work on patching a leaky levee at Tyler Island

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Lake Oroville

0:22 Massive rock comes down hill as work on Highway 50 mudslides continues