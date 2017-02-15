Long-term transportation funding plan unlikely this session

Mississippi legislators are unlikely to agree this session on a comprehensive, long-term plan to pay for highways and bridges.
House Speaker Philip Gunn says a proposed internet sales tax could generate some money. The Clinton Republican also wants an independent group to evaluate the need for construction and repair.
Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, a fellow Republican, says Mississippi needs to improve infrastructure, and he would have no problem with getting an independent analysis.
Mississippi Economic Council, the state chamber of commerce, has pushed for an additional $375 million a year for highways and bridges, saying most money should come from higher fuel taxes or taxes on vehicle licenses.
MEC President Blake Wilson says the proposal for more analysis could lead to a long-term plan that is "operationally and fiscally sound."
