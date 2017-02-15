Rocklin’s Dragas Brewing closes doors

Rocklin craft beer producer Dragas Brewing has closed its production facility and taproom.
The 5,000-square-foot site at 5860 Pacific St. apparently closed for good Feb. 9.
A Facebook post on that day read: “Due to family considerations, we have decided to close our doors. These past years have been wonderful, and we thank our amazing customers.”
That post was followed by 88 mostly positive comments, many of which expressed sadness at the news.
Phone calls to the business went unanswered Wednesday.
The family owned microbrewery andtaproom opened two years ago. It offered a variety of craft beers that included brands named Waco Kid IPA, Hefty Hefeweizen, Gizmo IPA and Pacific at Sunset Amber Ale.
