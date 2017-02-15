Florida GOP preview video bashing agency at private meeting

0:42 Racing to secure Lake Oroville spillway before a storm arrives Pause

0:44 Official: Crews work to solidify Oroville Dam area

0:27 CHP comes across kangaroos, zebras and other animals abandoned during the Oroville Dam evacuation

0:25 Meanwhile, at Shasta Dam... maximum water releases, storage at 95% and storms on the way

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Lake Oroville

0:22 Massive rock comes down hill as work on Highway 50 mudslides continues

0:25 Sacramento River at flood stage in Glenn County

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding