The Latest: Senate confirms Mulvaney as budget chief

0:42 Racing to secure Lake Oroville spillway before a storm arrives Pause

0:44 Official: Crews work to solidify Oroville Dam area

3:58 Boulders, concrete flown in to strengthen damaged Oroville spillway

1:35 Crews work on patching a leaky levee at Tyler Island

1:00 Here's how the storm is advancing on Thursday in Sacramento, Northern California

0:27 CHP comes across kangaroos, zebras and other animals abandoned during the Oroville Dam evacuation

0:45 Helicopters work to fortify damaged Oroville spillway

1:59 Oroville evacuees given the green light to return home, evacuation warning remains

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Lake Oroville