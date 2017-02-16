Corrections to cancel, or reduce $39,000 furniture order

A Wisconsin Department of Corrections says it is going to cancel or at least try to reduce the size of a $39,000 furniture order the Parole Commission completed a day before Gov. Scott Walker proposed eliminating it.
Corrections spokesman Tristan Cook told The Associated Press on Thursday that the department decided to cancel or reduce the order because it's "prudent" and a way to ensure taxpayer money is spent effectively.
The decision to cancel the order came 35 minutes after the AP published a story about the furniture purchase. Cook had initially said the furniture was intended to replace refurbished furniture that did not meet the commission's needs. He also initially said if the commission were eliminated the furniture would be repurposed and used by the Corrections Department.
