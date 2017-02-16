Business & Real Estate

February 16, 2017 10:08 AM

House OKs again constitutional question on private property

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

The North Carolina House is not giving up on letting voters weigh in on prohibiting local or state governments from condemning someone's property for private economic development.

The chamber voted overwhelmingly Thursday for a proposed constitutional amendment to limit takings of private property except for a "public use," such as highways, government buildings or utility distribution. A statewide referendum would be in 2018.

The House has now passed an amendment six times. The Senate agreed to the proposal last year, but only after adding two unrelated constitutional questions to a bill the House didn't consider.

North Carolina legislators changed laws after a 2005 U.S. Supreme Court decision siding with a Connecticut town that gave land to private developers. Amendment supporters say restrictions in the state Constitution provides greater property protections.

Related content

Business & Real Estate

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Union Pacific train derails into water south of Elk Grove

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos