Oroville Raley’s offers daylong discount to shoppers

West Sacramento-based Raley’s is discounting items Thursday at its Oroville store as recently evacuated residents return to the city and stay tuned for further updates on the troubled Oroville Dam.
Thousands fled Oroville on Sunday as state officials issued an evacuation order amid water flowing over the dam’s emergency spillway, eroding the hillside and pouring tens of thousands of gallons of water into the Feather River.
The West Sacramento grocer said its Raley’s store at 2325 Myers St. will offer a 10 percent discount to customers throughout Thursday. Some restrictions will apply.
Raley’s said the action was an effort to welcome customers home and help them restock shelves and pantries.
