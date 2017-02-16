Supermarket chain La Superior closes Sacramento locations for ‘Day Without Immigrants’ protest

The local supermarket chain La Superior has closed its Sacramento, Woodland and Yuba City locations for the day in solidarity with a nationwide protest against President Donald Trump’s promise to build a wall along the country’s southern border.
The “Day Without Immigrants” protest called on immigrants across the 50 states to close down stores and stay home from school and work.
In Sacramento, the decision to shut La Superior doors to customers for the day came Wednesday after several patrons called on them to do, said Luis Velazquez, a manager for the Stockton Boulevard site. The chain has two south Sacramento locations, a Gardenland location and a store in the Foothill Farms neighborhood.
“A lot of our clients were asking for support when they were shopping,” Velazquez said. “The same commitment that they have to us, we should have to them.”
Clerks who answered the phone at the Stockton and Pittsburg locations said they remained open Thursday.
Velazquez, who immigrated to the United States 11 years ago from Guadalajara, Jalisco, said most of his coworkers also come from different countries.
“We are all immigrants, we all come from another country,” he said. “When things like this happen, we come together and we value each other.”
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
Comments