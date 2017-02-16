The Latest: Christie warns candidates to cool it on promises

3:58 Boulders, concrete flown in to strengthen damaged Oroville spillway Pause

1:57 Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom says spillway failure a wake-up call

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

0:44 Official: Crews work to solidify Oroville Dam area

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:46 Daylight saving time: Does it hurt your health?

3:16 Obama on equal pay: We will close the wage gap