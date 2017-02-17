Thousands join Rep. Pearce's telephone town hall

1:57 Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom says spillway failure a wake-up call Pause

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

1:46 Daylight saving time: Does it hurt your health?

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

0:42 Intense effort to fortify Lake Oroville continues in rough weather

0:58 Watch: Drone flies over auxiliary spillway at Lake Oroville

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world