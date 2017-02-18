Pakistan shuts key border crossing in wake of shrine attack

0:25 Water flows down Lake Berryessa's famous drain Pause

1:25 Suspicious object found in McClatchy High School bathroom

0:27 Squirrel spotted eating a slice of pizza in a tree

1:24 President Trump goes face to face with the news media

0:42 Intense effort to fortify Lake Oroville continues in rough weather

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world

3:15 Northern California pilot flies solo across U.S. in glider

1:21 Protesters take to streets of D.C. on inauguration day

0:58 Watch: Drone flies over auxiliary spillway at Lake Oroville