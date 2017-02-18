Md. holding tax-free days for energy efficient appliances

Maryland shoppers are getting a break from the state's six percent sales tax on qualifying energy efficient appliances.
From Saturday through Monday, shoppers can get the tax break on qualifying air conditioners, washers, dryers, furnaces, heat pumps, standard-size refrigerators, LED light bulbs, dehumidifiers, boilers and programmable thermostats. The Shop Maryland Energy tax free weekend promotes the purchase of appliances labeled Energy Star, meaning they are certified to use less energy.
Residents who use the weekend to upgrade appliances may qualify for additional rebates if they recycle old appliances, such as old working refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners or dehumidifiers. Residents who are interested in upgrading should contact their electric utility before purchasing new appliances to see if they are eligible for a rebate of up to $50 on each appliance.
