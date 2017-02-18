Part of Highway 84 in Pansey named after Lucy Baxley

The trail Lucy Baxley paved to statewide elected office began in her hometown of Pansey. It is only fitting the road leading out of the small Houston County town would bear her name.
The Alabama House and Senate have overwhelmingly passed a resolution to name a portion of U.S. Highway 84 the "Lieutenant Governor Lucy Baxley Memorial Highway." It will extend from mile marker 220 to mile marker 224.
The Dothan Eagle (http://bit.ly/2lQg8Ye) reports the resolution received the support of all local legislators representing Houston County and passed through both chambers without a nay vote.
Baxley died last October at the age of 78. She was elected state treasurer in 1994 and 1998 and served as lieutenant governor from 2003-07. She later served as president of the Alabama Public Service Commission.
"Naming a portion of this highway for the dedicated leadership of Lucy Baxley would serve as a lasting memorial to the historical legacy and dedication of Lucy Baxley to the citizens of Alabama, and particularly her home of Houston County," the resolution states.
State Rep. Paul Lee, R-Dothan, along with Reps. Donnie Chesteen, Dexter Grimsley and Steve Clouse were sponsors in the House while Sens. Harri Anne Smith, I-Slocomb, and Billy Beasley, D-Clayton, supported the measure in the Senate.
Baxley's nephew, Dothan attorney Hamp Baxley, said the family is appreciative of the resolution.
"The Wiregrass, of course, is where she got her start, and for there to be a permanent reminder right there on such a busy stretch of highway is very fitting," he said.
Comments