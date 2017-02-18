Payments trickle in to South Dakota for pipeline protest aid

South Dakota is still owed hundreds of thousands of dollars for helping North Dakota law enforcement during protests over the Dakota Access oil pipeline, and the bill keeps getting bigger.
South Dakota state troopers have gone to North Dakota four times to assist. Troopers are in Morton County of North Dakota now for their second rotation of 2017.
So far, South Dakota has been repaid about $84,000 of the over $303,000 it is owed for the first two deployments in October and November. Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan tells the Sioux Falls Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2luyiOq ) that the bill represents nearly 6,400 man-hours.
The payments are trickling in as North Dakota lawmakers debate funding for the ongoing operations, and lawmakers in both Dakotas debate how to handle future protests.
