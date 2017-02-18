IMF agrees terms for $5 billion loan to debt-ridden Mongolia

1:28 Shelter aids Maxwell-area residents Pause

0:16 See what 90 mph winds at top of Sierra ski slope looks like

2:15 Various agencies respond to Lake Oroville Dam emergency

1:59 Believe it: Holes in closed Mosquito Road in Placerville are huge, pavement failing

0:25 Water flows down Lake Berryessa's famous drain

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California