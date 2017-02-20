State lawmakers to weigh bills on abortion, campaign finance

South Dakota lawmakers are set to consider measures on abortion, campaign finance and the governor's emergency response powers this week. Here's a look at some of the proposals they plan to take up after they return to Pierre on Tuesday:
CROSSOVER DAY
Lawmakers face an important deadline Thursday, which is the final day to pass bills out of their chamber of origin. The House and Senate may have to work late to get through any bills remaining to be considered by the end of crossover day.
ETHICS AND CAMPAIGNS
Lawmakers plan to tackle a raft of proposals on campaign finance and government ethics after lawmakers recently repealed a voter-imposed government ethics overhaul. The full state House is to consider a bill that aims to restrict the flow of out-of-state money into South Dakota ballot question campaigns. A House panel plans to take up a proposal Wednesday that would require more transparency from organizations that contribute $25,000 or more in a year to a ballot measure committee.
A House committee that day is scheduled to consider a bill that would establish a state government accountability board, which would review and investigate issues ranging from bribery to theft of public funds.
PROTEST BILL
A Senate panel on Wednesday plans to take up a public safety proposal from Gov. Dennis Daugaard that was spurred by the Dakota Access oil pipeline protests in North Dakota. SB176 would make it clear that the governor's emergency response authority applies to destructive protests, create new trespassing penalties and make it a crime to obstruct highways.
TEACHING SCIENCE
A bill that that says teachers can't be prohibited from discussing the strengths and weaknesses of scientific information in class is set to be heard Wednesday in a House committee. Republican Sen. Jeff Monroe, the prime sponsor of SB55, has said he's heard from concerned teachers including one who was forced to teach climate change as a fact.
But, some parents and educators are concerned that it could bring nonscientific theories into science classes. The bill has already
ABORTION BILL
A House committee on Tuesday is set to take up HB1189, which aims to ban a type of second-trimester abortion. The procedure is known medically as dilation-and-extraction, but the bill calls it "dismemberment abortion." Planned Parenthood, which operates South Dakota's only abortion clinic, which is in Sioux Falls, says it doesn't perform the procedure in South Dakota. However, some hospitals use it when a woman's life is in danger.
CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY
A bill that would allow people who can legally carry a concealed handgun in South Dakota to do so without a permit, HB1072, is set to be debated in the House. A similar bill, SB94, is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday in a Senate committee. Daugaard has said he will veto such legislation if it reaches his desk.
INDUSTRIAL HEMP
The House is set to weigh a bill that would allow people who pass background checks and get a license from the state agriculture department to cultivate industrial hemp. If approved, HB1204 would still need to make it through the Senate, where a hemp bill died in committee last session. Daugaard has said that he opposes it.
BEEF LABELING
The state Senate is to consider a bill that would require retailers to display the country of origin of beef sold in South Dakota. SB135 would require stores to designate on a placard the originating country of beef or that the country is unknown, a move that supporters say could help increase demand for U.S. beef.
