In-home care services provider looking to hire 200 in region

Omaha, Neb.-based Home Instead Senior Care, which plans to hire 200 caregivers in its Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto market, will host three “CAREGiver Recruitment Fair” events in the area on Wednesday.
The fairs will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11160 Sun Center Drive in Rancho Cordova; 11899 Edgewood Road, Suite E, in Auburn; and 3977 Durock Road, No. 204, in Shingle Springs.
Founded in 1994, Home Instead specializes in providing in-home, non-medical services that enable seniors to continue to live independently at home. Its regional service area includes Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Nevada counties.
In-home care includes home-helper duties, meal preparation, personal services, household work, companionship, specialized care for those with Alzheimer’s disease and hospice support.
Officials suggested that prospective caregivers attending the fairs bring their resume, contact information and a list of references. Home Instead staff also are interested in job candidates’ past experience working with seniors.
Home Instead said its network has more 1,000 independently owned and operated franchises, employing about 65,000.
For more information, see homeinstead.com.
