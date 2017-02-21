Boxed water producer signs with Sacramento distributor

A Michigan company touting its boxed water as a more-sustainable option to bottled water, has signed on with longtime Sacramento beverage distributor Saccani Distributing Co.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Started in 2009, Grand Rapids-based Boxed Water is Better LLC packages specially purified water in recyclable cartons made of “paper from well-managed forests.”
Boxed Water says its purification process produces water that is free of chromium, arsenic, chlorine, fluoride, trace pharmaceuticals and methyl tert-butyl ether.
Family-owned Saccani traces its local roots back to 1933, after the repeal of Prohibition. It serves 21 counties in Central and Northern California, distributing Pabst Brewing Co. brands, numerous craft brews, other domestic/imported beers and non-alcoholic waters, juices and soft drinks.
“California is one of our strongest markets,” Matt Merson, Boxed Water’s vice president of sales, said in a statement. “Our new relationship with Saccani, expanding distribution of Boxed Water north to Sacramento, shows that people are motivated by a better choice in packaged water.”
More information can be found at boxedwaterisbetter.com.
Mark Glover
