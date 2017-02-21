Sacramento’s Ruhstaller Brewing closing one basement site, opening another

Sacramento’s Ruhstaller Brewing will close its downtown basement taproom on Sunday, clearing the way to open a new basement operation nearby later this year.
Owner J-E Paino said the six-year-old Ruhstaller taproom in the basement of 630 K Street will shut its doors at the close of the upcoming weekend, and he hopes to open in the new, leased site at 726 K St., downtown late in this year’s third quarter or the early fourth quarter.
“I wish we could time it so that one closes one day and the other one opens the next day, but it just wasn’t possible,” Paino said Tuesday.
He noted that one of the setbacks was the rainy weather, which created some construction delays.
In between Sunday and the opening of the new taproom, Paino says Ruhstaller will work to maintain its presence in Sacramento “with some pop-up events and kind of move around town…with concerts and big productions.”
He said Ruhstaller followers can keep track of upcoming events through the brewer’s Facebook and Instagram sites.
Ruhstaller is unique among 60-plus craft breweries in the region in that it outsources its brewing process in a practice known as contract brewing.
The brewer also oversees the Ruhstaller Farm & Yard in Dixon, which includes a 7.5-acre working hop yard.
On Feb. 2, the brewer opened Ruhstaller Shop at 800 Business Park Drive in Dixon. That site includes a tasting/taproom and research/development equipment.
Ruhstaller once operated a beer-tasting room at its hops farm, but Solano County officials turned off electrical power to the facility in April last year and ordered it closed to the public amid permitting and safety concerns.
Mark Glover
