Planes, tanks, ships: Russian military gets massive upgrade

5:28 See the water-saturated Sacramento River area from the sky Pause

1:01 Highway 50 suffers more damage as precipitation saturates the Sierra

5:52 CHP holds traffic at Donner Summit on Interstate 80 as harsh weather tightens grip on travel

0:55 Oroville Dam spillways weather latest storm as inflow of water slows

1:39 Rep. Tom McClintock town hall

0:54 Flooded last month, Rio Linda resident stacks sandbags to hold back February's deluge

2:10 One-way traffic control on Highway 50 near Bridal Veil Falls

2:57 Kings look to a future without Cousins

1:39 Get a glimpse of the damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after several days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second