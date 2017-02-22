Time winding down on Louisiana's budget-rebalancing session

Louisiana's deficit-closing special session reached its final day Wednesday, with legislative leaders and Gov. John Bel Edwards trying to keep from cratering a deal that will erase a $304 million budget gap.
The main uncertainty, in a session that must end by midnight, is whether 70 lawmakers in the House would agree to tap into the state's "rainy day" fund for $99 million. That's the amount negotiated behind closed doors and passed by the Senate.
But some House leaders preferred to tap the reserve account for somewhere closer to $90 million, and that small gap was among the major sticking points.
"Me personally, I'm for a sweet spot less than $99 million," said Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, chairman of the House Republican delegation.
Edwards supports the $99 million — which is down from the nearly $120 million he originally supported but more than the $75 million the House initially offered.
Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, and the governor's office said House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, agreed to the $99 million figure.
"They can keep talking all they want. We're still at 99. If you can go 90, why can't you go 99?" Alario said.
Use of the rainy day account requires a two-thirds vote, and Barras acknowledged it was a tough hurdle to reach in his chamber.
Rep. Jay Morris, R-Monroe, described the difficulties corralling votes in the 105-member House: "It's an unruly lot."
The Democratic governor called the 10-day special session to rebalance Louisiana's $27 billion operating budget for the fiscal year that ends June 30. Before the session, House Republican leaders questioned the need for the gathering at all, saying Edwards and the Legislature's joint budget committee could close the gap themselves.
Edwards said that budget-cutting authority was limited and the full Legislature could broaden the cuts to lessen their impact to critical programs and services.
Since the session opened Feb. 13, the largest feud has remained the same: whether to use the rainy day savings account — and for how much. Some conservative House lawmakers say state government should pare back its spending rather than tap into the reserves.
But under the broad outlines of the deal struck, if it can win enough support in the House, lawmakers would use the rainy day fund and other available revenue to plug gaps. Cuts to agencies would range from about $80 million to $90 million.
How those cuts would be divvied up remains unclear, though it appears public colleges, prisons, the state child welfare agency and the TOPS college tuition program would be shielded. Some health care programs are likely to take a hit, along with the agriculture department, the Office of Juvenile Justice and spending on legislative agencies.
As part of the deal, the Senate appeared ready to back a Barras proposal that senators rejected last year.
The legislation aims to start putting the administrative pieces in place to make 3 percent cuts to some fees and other dedicated sources of revenue that agencies receive, starting in the financial year that begins July 1.
The money, estimated to be as much as $96 million next year, would be diverted elsewhere in the budget for spending. It wouldn't help with the current-year deficit.
Senators worry about the cuts that would be made, but Alario said they're willing to pass the plan to make this year's budget-rebalancing deal work.
"In a good compromise, nobody feels 100 percent comfortable," Alario said.
