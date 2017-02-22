The Latest: Kansas House votes to override tax bill veto

The Latest on the debate in Kansas over raising income taxes to balance the state budget (all times local):
10:35 a.m.
The Kansas House has voted to override Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of a bill increasing personal income taxes to help balance the state budget.
The vote Wednesday was 85-40. That's one vote more than the two-thirds majority necessary in the 125-member House.
The House's action clears the way for an attempt to override in the Senate.
The bill would raise more than $1 billion over two years starting in July. It would increase income tax rates and end an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.
Kansas has struggled to balance its budget since GOP lawmakers slashed income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback's urging. The bill would reverse key Brownback tax policies.
___
10 a.m.
The Kansas House is debating overriding Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of a bill increasing income taxes to help balance the budget.
Supporters of the bill needed a two-thirds majority to prevail Wednesday. That's 84 votes in the 125-member House.
If the House overrode the veto, the Senate could take up the effort.
The bill would have raised more than $1 billion over two years starting in July. It would have increase income tax rates and ended an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.
Kansas has struggled to balance its budget since GOP lawmakers slashed income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback's urging. The bill would have reversed key Brownback tax policies.
___
9:35 a.m.
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback says he'd consider capping a personal income tax exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.
But Brownback told reporters Wednesday that he wants to preserve the core of the exemption to help small businesses.
The Republican governor made his comments after vetoing a bill that would have increased income taxes to help balance the state budget. The measure would have raised more than $1 billion over two years.
The bill would have ended the exemption for farmers and business owners enacted in 2012. Brownback has championed the policy as pro-growth.
The governor said lawmakers could restore income taxes on the profits of farmers and business owners above $150,000.
___
8:45 a.m.
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has fulfilled his promise to veto a bill that would have increase personal income taxes to help balance the budget.
Brownback acted Wednesday during a Statehouse news conference. He had pledged to veto the measure during a Tuesday night banquet of the supportive Kansas Chamber of Commerce.
The bill would have raised more than $1 billion over two years starting in July. It would have increase income tax rates and ended an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.
Kansas has struggled to balance its budget since GOP lawmakers slashed income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback's urging.
The House expected to consider overriding the veto almost immediately. But the bill did not pass with the two-thirds majorities required.
___
12:10 a.m.
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is preparing to make good on a pledge to veto a bill increasing personal income taxes as a budget fix.
Brownback has a Statehouse news conference scheduled Wednesday morning to act. He told a Kansas Chamber of Commerce banquet Tuesday night that he would veto the measure.
It would raise more than $1 billion over two years, starting in July. It would also roll back key tax policies Brownback has championed by raising income tax rates and ending an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.
Kansas has struggled to balance its budget since GOP lawmakers slashed income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback's urging.
The bill passed with bipartisan majorities but not by the two-thirds margins necessary to override a veto.
Comments